NRK businessman suicide, clean chit to Anthoor municipal chairperson

Kannur: The Special Investigation Team which probed the death by suicide of NRK businessman Sajan has concluded that CPM leader and Anthoor municipality chairperson P K Shyamala has no involvement in the incident.

The special investigation team has submitted final report before the Thaliparamba RDO closing the investigation and pointing out that abetment to suicide charge will not stick against any of the accused. The investigation was initiated after the NRK businessman took the extreme step as he was depressed about not getting a license for the convention centre that he built in Anthoor municipality. The probe was conducted by a team led by Narcotic Cell DySP Krishnadas.

The conclusions in the final report

Notices were issued to Sajan three times pointing out the defects in the construction. The same defects were found in the inspection carried out by District Town Planner and the inspection conducted by the public works vigilance squad after Sajan's death.

The entire responsibility for granting permission for construction activities is that of the officials.

The defects were detected and notices were issued for rectifying these defects at the official level. P K Shyamala in her capacity as the municipal chairperson had not intervened in the matter. When Sajan came and met her, the chairperson asked him to approach the officials. There is no complaint alleging that municipal officials had indulged in corruption in connection with granting of license for construction. This was clear from the statements of many persons who had constructed buildings under the same municipality.

There was financial misutilisation on the part of Sajan while constructing the convention centre. There was no need to spend more than Rs 8 crore for the convention centre for which Rs 18 crore had been spent according to the statement given by the architect. Following the misutilisation of funds, Sajan had financial liabilities. Along with financial problems he was affected by certain personal issues. The report said Sajan had experienced huge mental and psychological stress due to these problems.

Meanwhile, Sajan's wife Beena said she would react to the report after understanding the findings in detail.