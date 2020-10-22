LDF includes KC(M) Jose K Mani group as its constituent

In a move that restructures political alliances in the state, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) announced the inclusion of Kerala Congress(M) faction led by Jose K Mani on Thursday.

The official decision was announced by LDF convenor by A Vijayaraghavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A week ago, Jose had officially severed its decades-long ties with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Jose K Mani had also announced the decision to quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF.