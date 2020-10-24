Mother of Walayar's dead teen girls slams Pinarayi, police as justice eludes them

Palakkad: The mother of two Dalit girls, who died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly being sexually exploited in Walayar in Palakkad district of Kerala in 2017, has accused chief minister Pinarayi Viayan of failing to keep his word on finding out the real culprits and ensuring exemplary punishment to them.

She said the promise made by the chief minister has no value and it was nothing but a major betrayal.

The woman also alleged that the police are making their life difficult. She said the officials including police officers who were involved in sabotaging the case were given promotion in service while the chief minister who assured the family that the real culprits would be booked has failed to keep his promise.

She also recalled touching the feet of chief minister on the prodding of Punnala Sreekumar, the general secretary of Kerala Pulayar Mahasabha or KPMS, a Dalit organization.

Police under cloud

The woman even alleged that the police have started sabotaging the case even before the reinvestigation order is issued. “Two women who claimed to be from the women police cell came to our house on October 19 and insisted that we record our statements,” she said.

Even though the mother mentioned in the statement that her daughters were murdered, the police recorded that the girls were found hanging. The police has not yet recorded the statement given by the mother that her younger child had informed on the day of the elder daughter's murder that she had seen two men going out of the shed at their house.

The body of the younger daughter was seen with the neck tied with a cloth against a pillar inside the house, on March 4, 2017. Her legs were touching the floor. However, the police recorded that the girl was found hanging.

The woman alleged that even while recording her statement, the police officials had not noted down their name or phone number. The date on which the statement was recorded, has also not been mentioned which raises suspicion. The police clandestine move has raised the suspicion that there is an influential sixth accused in the case.

Th police allegedly saved the other five not-so-influential accused perhaps with the intention of shielding the sixth accused who is considered powerful, she reasoned.

Her children, aged 13 and 9, were found dead at the same spot in their house within two months in 2017.