Kerala slips in road accidents, records fourth highest number of cases in 2019

Kerala has the fourth highest number of road accidents in the country. The state, which was ranked fifth from 2015 to 2018, stood fourth in the country in terms of the number of road accidents in 2019.

Last year, there were 41,111 road accidents in the state, or 930 more than in 2018. While the other other states in the top five reported a fall in the number of accidents, Kerala was the only state to show an increase – of 2.3% – compared with 2018.

Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the states with higher road accidents than in Kerala. According to the report of the Union Ministry of Transport, Kerala accounts for 9.2% of the total number of road accidents in the country.

At the same time, Kerala ranked 16th in road accident deaths last year. Until 2018, it was ranked 15th. According to the report, there has been a 3.2% increase in road accident deaths in Kerala. In 2019, as many as 4,440 people died in road accidents in the state.