Mother of Walayar girls starts agitation in bid for justice

Walayar: The mother of two minor girls who were found dead at their home in Walayar in Kerala's Palakkad district after alleged sexual assault has begun a satyagraha seeking justice. The agitation commenced on Sunday, exactly a year after the accused in the case were acquitted by the POCSO court.

After lighting a lamp, she sat in front of her thatched home where the children were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

"I am even ready to die for justice," she said.

She is set to end the agitation on October 31, which will mark one year since the parents pleaded to the Kerala Chief Minister for justice.

"The CM had assured us that the accused would be punished. However, there is an attempt to scuttle the probe now. The case should be re-probed under the supervision of the High Court," the woman demanded.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president K Surendran are scheduled to meet the woman at her house on Monday.

The house is at Selvapuram in Attappallam.

Bid to implicate father

The children's father alleged that the probe officer in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police or DySP had compelled him to say that he had sexually assaulted the children.

"He assured me that he would rescue me, if I gave such a statement. I was mentally distressed and even tried to kill myself," the man said.

Case history

The eldest child, 13, was found dead on January 13, 2017, at their house. And her nine-year-old sister was found dead at the same spot in the house on March 4, 2017. It was only after the second child's death, a probe confirmed that the children had been sexually assaulted.

Though the three accused were arrested, the Palakkad POCSO court acquitted the themon October 25, 2019 for lack of evidence. The government had filed an appeal in the High Court against the POCSO court's verdict. This would be taken up for hearing on November 9.

POCSO Act refers to the stringent law for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences.