Woman photographer booked for social media post

Kochi: A woman photographer was booked by police on Monday for posting a picture of a woman dressed as a Hindu goddess "in a disrespectful manner."

The photographer, was booked under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), on the basis of a complaint filed by the Hindu Aikyavedi in Aluva.

She withdrew the photograph after facing flak from Hindu outfits and apologised for "hurting sentiments."

The picture was reportedly taken as part of a recent photo shoot done in Navaratri theme.

"I'm extremely sorry that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent photo shoot which I did a few days back," she said in a Facebook post.

She said she respects all religions and it would never be her intention to disrespect anyone.

"On behalf of the entire team, we do sincerely apologise," she said in the post.

(With inputs from PTI)