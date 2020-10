Kerala records 24 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,376

Kerala recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,376.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Abdul Rahim, 80, from Nettayam

Sreekumar, 60, from Aanadu

Manikandan, 42, from Neyyatinkara

Kollam

Ramachandran, 84, from Neendakara

Valsala, 70, from Neendakara

Haridas, 75, from Punthalathazham

Idukki

Thankamani, 55, from Thodupuzha

Ernakulam

Kuttapan, 78, from Perumbavoor

TM Shamon, 44, from Kumbalangi

Moideen, 75, from Mulavoor

KK Rajan, 63, from Vengoor

Thrissur

Kochu, 62, from Chittilapalli

Maggie, 46, from Chavakadu

Ramachandran, 67, from Erumapetti

Babu, 47, from Pariyaram

Jamal, 56, from Kodungalloor

Fathima, 70, from Erumapeta

Palakkad

Khadeeja, 65, from Kairadi

Malappuram

Yousuf, 65, from Kunnapally

Kozhikode

Vellan, 80, from Koorachundu

Kamalakshi amma, 91, from Kuthiravattam

Kannur

Padmanabhan, 65, from Pariyaram

Aisha, 71, from Narathu

Kasaragod

Sameera, 36, from Mulleriya

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.