Premakumari to meet daughter Nimishapriya in Yemeni jail today

Sana: Prison authorities in Yemen have granted permission to Premakumari, mother of Malayali nurse Nimishapriya who is currently on death row in the country, to meet her daughter after 12 years. The meeting is scheduled to take place after 2 pm on Wednesday.

The last time Premakumari saw her daughter was in 2012.

Premakumari reached Sana, Yemen’s capital, at 11 am IST on Tuesday, having travelled by road from Aden. She then submitted an application to the jail authorities to meet her daughter, with the help of Samuel Jerome, a member of the Save Nimishapriya International Action Council.

Nimishapriya, a native of Palakkad, was sentenced to death for murdering Yemen national Talal Abdo Mahdi on July 25, 2017. After the man’s body was found in the water tank in her house, the Yemeni court found her guilty of the crime.

Nimishapriya had earlier worked as a nurse in Yemen. At that time, Mahdi approached her with an offer to start a clinic. However, when the man seized her passport and attempted to make her his wife, she resisted.

After facing torture from him, Nimishapriya killed the man by injecting an excessive dose of a drug, based on advice from a woman colleague at the clinic and another man. The colleague, a Yemeni nurse named Haan, is currently undergoing life imprisonment for the murder.