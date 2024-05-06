Worker killed after iron ladder collapses in Kochi Smart City's project site, 3 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 12:00 PM IST Updated: May 06, 2024 12:18 PM IST
The accident occurred when the ladder built using iron rods used in construction collapsed on the side of the under-construction building.

Kochi: A construction-site worker was killed after an iron ladder collapsed at a building in the Kakkanad Smart City project site on Monday.

The guest worker, who was trapped between the rods, was taken out after considerable efforts. He could however, not be saved. Three other individuals were rescued from the scene and promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention. The accident occurred when the ladder built using iron rods used in construction collapsed on the side of the under-construction building.

