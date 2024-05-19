Incessant rain soaks TVM, houses flooded; tourists restricted from visiting Ponmudi

Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city is reeling under waterlogging as incessant rainfall battered the district from Saturday. Houses were inundated in low-lying areas at Mukkolakkal, Kazhakkoottam and Gowreesapattom. The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in the district for the next two days as rainfall ranging from 6m to 20m is expected in 24 hours.



A massive waterlogging is found on Kilippalam road in Attakulamgara and Chalai as the construction of Smart City road is underway. Shops in Chalai market suffered loss as rain water damaged food products and cattle feed.

Many parts of the district is facing a flood-like situation as canals started to overflow. It is learnt that lapses in pre-monsoon cleaning work led to severe waterlogging. Though rain stopped by 1.30 am on Sunday, waterlogging is continuing to trouble the people in low-lying areas. The residents in these places accused the corporation authority of not taking proper action to solve the crisis.

As per the alert issued at 7 am on Sunday, a thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty wind with speed reaching up to 40 Kmph is likely to lash one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Travel ban in hilly areas

The district authority has banned trips to the hilly areas of the district in view of the adverse weather conditions. Tourists are restricted from visiting Ponmudi Hills.