Student jumps to death from seventh floor of Kozhikode NIT hostel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 09:36 AM IST Updated: May 06, 2024 10:39 AM IST
National Institute of Technology, Calicut. Photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: A student, who jumped off seventh floor of the the hostel building at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kozhikode, died on Monday. The deceased Yogiswarnath Mothukuru, a third-year Mechanical engineering student, was a native of Mumbai.

Yogiswarnath leapt off the seventh floor of the C-Block of the men's hostel around 6.30 am on Monday. Prior to the suicide attempt, he had sent a message to his family. They immediately notified the campus authorities but the officials found him lying on the ground. Though he was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College  Hospital, Yogiswarnath was declared dead on arrival. An autopsy will be conducted later.

According to Manorama News, students at the campus have voiced concerns about the lack of counselling facilities to help them cope with academic stress, leading them to depression.

