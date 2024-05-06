Kerala to implement SMART PDS: State powers to be limited in ration distribution

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has decided to implement the Central Government’s Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART-PDS) scheme, which involves centralising information on ration card members and other related data and also monitoring distribution at the grassroots level. Under this scheme, details of ration card members and transactions will be stored on centrally controlled cloud servers, whereas currently, states like Kerala manage this data independently.

With the implementation of this new scheme, the state’s authority to issue priority cards and process various applications will be limited. A proposal to provide priority cards to migrant workers in Kerala is also part of the plan. Additionally, the project will enhance the existing system of ration portability across states, providing more benefits to migrant workers.

The State Cabinet has approved the Food and Civil Supplies Department to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Government regarding the SMART PDS. The nodal agency in Kerala for the scheme is the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Although the project was considered during the Cabinet meeting before the elections, the decision was postponed due to political reasons. The scheme, initiated in 2023, has already been approved by most BJP-ruled states.

SMART PDS is an extension of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme that the government plans to implement nationwide within three years. This initiative builds upon the Integrated Management Public Distribution System (IM PDS) scheme previously implemented by the Centre. The project, with a budget exceeding Rs 5 crore, is jointly funded with 60% from the central government and 40% from the state government.