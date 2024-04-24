Thiruvananthapuram: With only two days left for the Lok Sabha election in the state, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been invoked in Kasaragod, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The restrictions will come into effect from 6 pm on Wednesday (April 24) and continue till 6 am on April 27. Pathanamthitta district collector has also imposed the curbs from 6 pm on April 25.



Election will be held in 20 parliamentary constituencies across the state on April 26, Friday. The public campaign for the polls will conclude at 6 pm on Wednesday.

District collectors, who are the election officers, issue orders in this regard. As per the order, gatherings of more than five people, rallies, public meetings, possessing lethal weapons and explosives, displaying and burning effigies, making provocatory speeches and publicly raising political slogans will be prohibited. Meanwhile, no restriction is imposed on silent campaigns during this period. Politicians are allowed to seek votes from people at polling centres, shopping malls, shops, cinema theatres, tourist spots, wedding functions, funerals and houses without affecting law and order.

In Thrissur, the district collector banned the presence of politicians and campaigners in all constituencies in the district. The use of loudspeakers and campaigning or telecasting of opinion surveys through electronic media is also prohibited. Only officials on duty are allowed to use mobile phones, cordless phones and wireless sets in a 100-metre radius of the polling stations. On April 26, the polling day, election booths should not be placed for campaigning in a 200-metre radius of the polling centres.