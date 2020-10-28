COVID-19: 8,790 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7,660 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8,790 new coronavirus positive cases after 66,980 tests on Wednesday. The state also registered 7,660 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Three districts reported more than 1,000 cases: Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur.

The state has reported 4,11,464 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 3,16,692 persons recovered. The remaining 93,264 patients are undergoing treatment.

With 27 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 1403.

Of the new cases, 7,646 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 872 among them is unknown. In an alarming trend, 94 health workers also tested positive in the state on Wednesday.

As many as 178 infected persons came from outside the state.

Kerala had been reporting relatively low number of cases in the past three days as the number of tests were also less. The health authorities had blamed the lower number of tests on the Navratri holidays. Earlier, the number of tests on weekdays used to be more than 55,000.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,90,504 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,68,506 are under home or institutional quarantine and 21,998 are in hospitals.

2,616 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 44,076,730 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, 11 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 12 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 687 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 1250 (994 through contact)

Kozhikode- 1149 ( 1087)

Thrissur- 1018 (1005)

Kollam- 935 (923)

Alappuzha- 790 (717)

Thiruvananthapuram- 785 (582)

Kottayam- 594 (588)

Malappuram- 548 (502)

Kannur- 506 (385)

Palakkad- 449 (218)

Pathanamthitta- 260 (198)

Kasaragod- 203 (197)

Wayanad- 188 (178)

Idukki- 115 (72)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 594

Kollam- 459

Pathanamthitta- 265

Alappuzha- 366

Kottayam- 1020

Idukki- 90

Ernakulam- 633

Thrissur- 916

Palakkad- 735

Malappuram- 1028

Kozhikode- 720

Wayanad- 137

Kannur- 358

Kasaragod- 339