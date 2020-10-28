Clamour for Pinarayi's resignation gets louder after ED takes Sivasankar into custody

Opposition political parties have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Enforcement Directorate took his former principal secretary M Sivasankar into custody on Wednesday in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case.

ED took Sivasankar into custody minutes after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail pleas on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on July 5 that came in a diplomatic consignment to the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Resign immediately: Chennithala



Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the first accused in the gold smuggling case and he should resign immediately. "There is no escape for the chief minister now. He should quit immediately," he demanded.



Akin to Pinarayi's arrest: Mullappally



Congress Leader Mullappally Ramachandran demanded Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation taking moral responsibility. "Sivasankar was close to Pinarayi Vijayan. Taking his close confidante into custody is like arresting Vijayan," he said.

