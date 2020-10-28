Sivasankar in Enforcement custody minutes after Kerala HC rejects bail pleas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the chief minister, into custody minutes after his bail pleas in the cases registered against him in connection with the gold smuggling scam were dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

Sivasankar was taken into custody from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Sivsankar had applied for the bail on October 14 citing that he has complied with all the directions till now and that there is no scope for him absonding also. Justice Ashok Menon had then reserved orders in the case on October 23.

Strongly opposing the plea, the ED had submitted that the custodial interrogation of the officer was required as he was not cooperating with the investigation. The Customs too had opposed the plea alleging that Sivasankar was not giving clear answers to important questions in the case.

According to the LiveLaw report, Additional Solicitor General of India, SV Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that the investigation so far has given reasons to believe that Siva Sankar was aware of the activities of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

The case relates to the seizure of 30 kg of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crore at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5 by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, which was sought to be brought through the diplomatic consignment sent to UAE consulate at the State capital.

Sivasankar came under the cloud of suspicion on account of his connections with the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and P R Sarith.

After the reports about gold smuggling surfaced in media, the state government suspended him from service last July for alleged violations of conduct rules.