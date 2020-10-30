Pettimudi landslide: Eight families to be given land on Sunday

Munnar: Eight families who miraculously survived in the Pettimudi landslide tragedy will be given land in Kuttiyar Valley on Sunday.

A special team constituted under the direction of Collector, prepared the list of eight beneficiary families after carrying out proper verification.

Five cents of land will be given to each family, who were staying in line houses that got destroyed in the tragedy. The beneficiaries are; Malayammal, Murukeshwari Murukesan, P Deepan, P Ganeshan, N Murukan, Karupayi Shanmugaiah, Seethalakshmi Kannan and Saraswathi Rassaiah. They lost their houses and property in the horrific tragedy.

Power Minister MM Mani will hand over title deeds and other documents of the land earmarked for them at Kuttiyar Valley, at a function to be held at 9.30 am on Sunday. The stone laying ceremony for the houses to be constructed in the allotted land will also take place on the same day.

Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the construction of houses for the eight families.

Four persons yet to be traced

Four persons who are suspected to have died in the Pettimudi tragedy are yet to be traced. The government has issued an order including P Kasthuri, K Karthika, P Priyadarshini and Dinesh Kumar in the list of the dead.

The Pettimudi disaster took place on August 6 this year.