Strict COVID norms for Sabarimala annual pilgrimage | All you need to know

With just over two weeks remaining for the annual pilgrimage to the famed Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board has detailed the many restrictions that will be in place at the hill shrine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 2,000 devotees will be allowed to the temple on Saturdays and Sundays. Only 1,000 will be permitted on other days. However, on days of the festival – Mandalapooja (December 25) and Makaravilakku (January 14), a total of 5,000 persons will be allowed.



Masks and gloves are mandatory for devotees. Pilgrims should also carry COVID negative certificate with them, with the test conducted within 24 hours leading up to their arrival at the entry point.

Important dates:

• The annual pilgrimage begins on November 15.

• The Mandalapooja festival will be held from November 16 to December 26.

• The sanctum will open for Makaravilakku festival on December 30.

• The festival will continue till January 20.

• The Mandalapooja will be held on December 25 while Makaravilakku is on January 14.

This is the second time since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown came into force, that pilgrims are being allowed to offer prayers at the hill shrine. Earlier, the shrine opened for pilgrims on October 16 for the monthly puja, marking the start of the new Malayalam month 'Thulam'.



Rapid antigen tests are being conducted at Nilakkal and Pampa for those not already carrying a negative test report for COVID-19.

All staff, officials and devotees are instructed to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols as dictated by the State and the Health Department.



Restrictions for annual pilgrimage:



Entry and stay:



• All pilgrims who wish to visit the temple for darshan should register with Kerala Government's 'Jagratha' web portal and make the bookings through the Kerala Police virtual queue system.



• Pilgrims would also have to produce a certificate showing that they are COVID-19 negative and a medical certificate certifying that they are fit enough to make the Sabarimala trek.



"The insistence on the certificate of good health should not be seen as harassment of devotees. On the other hand, it is for the safety and protection of the devotees," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.



• Those below the age of 10 years, above the age of 60 years and those having chronic health issues should avoid visiting Sabarimala.



• The devotees should have masks, sanitizers and gloves.



• Resting and stay should be avoided at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal. Pilgrims will also not be allowed to take rest at Erumely and Idathavalam.



• All hotel staff and personnel involved in food distribution (annadanam) should have mandatory COVID negative tests. Adequate sanitation facilities are prescribed at all facilities where food is served.



• All routes, save for the Vadasserikkara and Erumely route, have been closed to restrict the passage to Sabarimala.



Social distance and precautions



• Avoid crowding or queues at Sannidhanam, including at Pathinettam Padi, and always maintain social distancing norms.



• Pilgrims are not permitted to walk in groups. Entry is only through Vadasserikkara and Erumeli routes.



• Petta thullal, the traditional ritualistic dance involving pilgrims', mainly first-timers to Sabarimala, and processions involving more than 5 persons have been prohibited.



• The facilities available at the Check Point at Nilakkal are: counters for virtual queue registration, KSRTC ticket, police security check and medical checkup by health officials.



• Artefacts, masks, wooden arrows and other objects used for traditional processions should not be taken on rent.



• KSRTC drivers’ cabins should be segregated. As far as possible bus conductors should avoid contact with passengers holding pre-booked tickets.



• Devotees will not be permitted to take the ritualistic dip in the Pamba river at Erumeli. Showers have been installed at Pamba for the devotees to take baths.



• Bathing rooms and toilets should be used strictly complying with COVID protocol.



• The showers installed near Valiyathodu in Erumely should be avoided this time because of the heavy flow of water. These showers will be shifted and set up at some other place.



• Pilgrims are prohibited from entering Manimala and Meenachil rivers and other water bodies in the area.



• Ensure prasadam distribution is undertaken strictly complying with social distancing norms.



• The filling of irumudi kettu at Pamba may be avoided.



• Crowding at the devaswom office in Sannidhanam and the offices of melsanthi and tanthri should be avoided.



• Devotees bringing ghee for abhishekam should submit the same at the counters at Sannidhanam and in place of that receive ghee on which abhishekam has been performed.



• Police may be directed to use the queue complex along the Sharamkutthy path.



Health problems



• Testing kiosks to be set up at Nilakkal, Pamba and Sanidham and if required facilities for antigen test will be put in place at these places.



• Hospitals are already up and running at Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam. Paramedical staff has been appointed in these hospitals. Doctors will be deployed on Friday (Oct 30).



• Pilgrims, staff, thantri, melshanti and all others should be be aware of precautions and actions in case they develop COVID symptoms.



• If needed, pilgrims will be subjected to antigen tests.