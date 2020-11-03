Quota for economically weaker sections valid for PSC notifications active on Oct 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The 10 per cent reservation for the financially backward people among the forward communities will be applicable to all PSC notifications whose deadlines had not expired when the government issued the notification on October 23. The decision was taken at the PSC meeting held on Monday.

Although the economic reservation will not come into force retrospectively, it will effectively apply to notifications issued on or after October 1.

The last date for submission of applications for the three notifications issued on October 1 is November 4. As of October 30, 61 more notifications had been issued. As a result, there are currently 64 notifications that are open for applications. The economic reservation will apply to these and all future notifications.

When the notification on the economic reservation was issued on October 23, there was a situation where those who applied till October 22 were not eligible for the benefit and those who applied for the same post from October 23 till November 4 would have been entitled to it. That is why the deadlines for notifications that were open as on October 23 were extended to make the reservation applicable to those posts as well.

More time to claim reservation

Candidates who responded to notifications that accepted applications after October 23 can claim the financial reservation by making the necessary changes in the applications and their profiles online.

Accordingly, the deadline for claiming reservations for notifications that end on November 4 will be extended till midnight on November 14.

The deadline will not be extended for notifications for posts under departmental quota for which the economic reservation is not permitted.