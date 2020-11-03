Staggered two-day poll likely for Kerala local body elections

Thiruvananthapuram: The upcoming local body polls in Kerala will be held in two phases with a day's gap. The notification for this year’s poll to elect people's representatives for the three-tier local self-government bodies is likely to be issued this week.

The decision to hold a staggered two-day poll has been taken to ensure enough time for the authorities to deploy poll officials and police for its smooth conduct. The entire election process will be completed before mid-December.

The polling will take place alternately in each district on the two days.

Not unprecedented

All local bodies polls in the state since 1995 were held in two stages on two different days. While the first three elections after 1995 were held in September, the 2010 polls were conducted in the last week of October. Last elections in 2015 were held in the first week of November.

EC-Police meet

The State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran held detailed discussions with the Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behara over the arrangements for the local body poll. In parleys with the police chief, the Commission also ascertained the possibility of holding a single-stage poll.

However, the DGP told the poll authorities that the deployment of police personnel would be weighed against the requirement for duties at the Sabarimala hill temple during the ensuing peak pilgrimage season.

The DGP said that no decision had been taken on the poll dates yet and the final call would be taken after examining and reviewing the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Election Commission will hold one more round of discussions with the state health department in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Election Commissioner has asked the DGP to inform about the funds required for the police force for the local body poll.

The police will finalise the sensitive booths once it gets the full list of polling booths from the Election Commission.

The Election Commissioner will have a video conference with all district collectors on Tuesdays to discuss the preparations for the local body poll. He is also scheduled to meet Kerala chief secretary Vishwas Mehta on Tuesday.