3 Keralites win Rs 30 crore in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Three Keralites, working in Kuwait, have won 1.5 crore Dirham (approximately Rs 30 crore) in the Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Thiruvalla native Nobin Periyalath Mathew, a supervisor at a spare-parts company in Kuwait, along with his colleagues Minu Thomas of Thiruvalla and Pramod Mattummal of Kanhangad had taken the ticket.

They have decided to divide the prize money equally among themselves.

Nobin had taken the ticket for the first time last month. But he decided against taking part in the Big Ticket draw again as he did not win the prize money then.

However, after his colleagues persuaded him, Nobin decided to take one more ticket and this time lady luck smiled on him.