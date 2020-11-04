Sabarimala | Online bookings for virtual queue over in two days

Sabarimala: No pandemic can dull the devotion of Lord Ayyappa devotees. The online bookings for the virtual queue for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season were closed in just two days as many devotees from far and wide secured in advance the opportunity to pay obeisance to the deity directly even as COVID-19 curbs are in place.

However, it is now certain that the majority of the pilgrims in the waiting list may not get a chance to visit the hill shrine this season.

The bookings commenced on the dedicate website on Sunday without any hitch. By Monday the bookings for all scheduled days of pilgrimage were complete.

The virtual queue booking is managed by the Kerala police department.

The Sabarimala temple will open on November 15 at 5 pm marking the beginning of the Mandala Kala pilgrimage. The installation of new melshanthis or head priests will also take place on the same day.

After the mandala pooja the temple will close on the night of December 26. Thereafter, the temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage on December 30.

The Makaravilakku is on January 14.

Pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temple for darshan up to January 19.

Move to allow more pilgrims

The Kerala government has said that it will reconsider its decision to allow only 1,000 pilgrims daily during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The Kerala High Court has directed it to take an appropriate decision on the matter and revert on Friday.

As of now it has been decided that only 1,000 pilgrims are being allowed daily from Monday to Friday and 2,000 pilgrims on Saturdays and Sundays, strictly complying with Covid safety protocol. However, the High Court has taken a stand that considering the terrain of Sabarimala and the arduous, long trek, the daily pilgrim count of 1,000 is meagre.

Chennai resident, K P Sunil, had filed a petition before the court seeking entry for 20,000 pilgrims daily. The petitioner pointed out that 18,000 pilgrims were being allowed daily at the Balaji Temple at Tirupati.

The Attorney General of Kerala K V Sohan informed the court that no decision has been taken yet on increasing the number of pilgrims and discussions would be held with the health department in this connection.

Meanwhile, Travancore Devaswom Employees Front president G Baiju has filed a petition before the High Court seeking Covid testing facilities at transit camps for pilgrims. The petitioner also urged the court to allow Covid negative pilgrims to take bath in the Pamba river.