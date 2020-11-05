Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram district entered the second day on Thursday, despite protests from family members.

Bineesh, son of CPM State Secretary, was arrested by the ED last week in connection with the alleged financial dealings with an alleged drug peddler.

The family members, including two women, staged a sit-in at the entrance of the house, alleging that ED officials denied basic rights for Bineesh’s wife, two-and-a-half-year-old child and her parents, who have been asked to stay at the house till the raid is over.

(L) Chairman of the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram as CRPF personnel denied him entry to the house during an ED raid. (R) Bineeesh's wife with her tw-and-ahalf-year old child talking to mediapersons outsiode the house. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri

They also demanded that they be allowed to meet the family. The demand was turned down by the CRPF personnel guarding the house.

The family members have complained to the Kerala Police against the agency officials for their inhumane treatment.

Following this, officials of the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights arrived at the house. They issued directions to ensure protection of the child.

Bineesh's wife alleged that ED forced her to sign on the raid report, in which the agency claimed to have found a bank card belonging to the alleged drug peddler Anoop Muhammed. She said the ED officials had brought the card from outside and it was not found from the house.

The ED is searching houses of people, with whom Bineesh is believed to have business links, in several districts in Kerala.

Family protests

CRPF personnel on guard outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram during raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate. Photo: Manorama

Sister of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife, one of the women staging the protest, told the media that they are demanding entry into the house.

"It has been 24 hours since the raid began. We are sending them food. We want to know if they got the food and their well being. We will not go back until our request is met," she said.

The raid had continued through the night and the house had been guarded by officials from CRPF and Karnataka Police.

Custody prolongs

A special court in Bengaluru had on Monday extended the ED custody of Bineesh by five more days.

The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the money laundering cases as the initial four-day custody came to an end on November 2.

The agency had arrested Bineesh on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka and initially took him into its custody for four days.

On Sunday night, he reportedly complained of back pain following which he was taken to the Bowring Hospital in that city for a check-up.

The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pill trafficking racket in Karnataka in August. Anoop and two others were arrested then and later few more including some from the Karnataka TV and film industry too were picked up.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others to set up a restaurant in Bengaluru a few years ago.