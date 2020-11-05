ED set to question another Pinarayi aide over money laundering

Thiruvananthapuram: The sole chief minister's office in the country currently under the glare of a clutch of investigating agencies could be that of the head of the Kerala Government. In the wake of the gold smuggling case, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate had arrived at the seat of the state government. The latter is now all set to question Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary C M Raveendran.

Raveendran could be interrogated on Thursday itself over the money laundering deals of CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar who was arrested by the ED a week ago.

The ED has issued a notice to Raveendran directing him to appear at its Kochi office at 10 am on Thursday.

Raveendran's name figures at many places in the written statements given by Sivasankar as reply to ED's questions. The ED has got more than one statement as evidence which indicates that Sivasankar would not take any decision without the knowledge of Raveendran.

Sivasankar's custody may prolong

Meanwhile, Sivasankar's custody with the ED ends on Thursday. However, the ED will approach the principal sessions court at Ernakulam to seek extension of his custody citing that Sivasankar had not cooperated with their questioning on the first three days.

If he is sent to ED custody again then the officials might question him along with Raveendran.