Local body polls | Covid patients may apply for postal ballots 3 days before voting

Thiruvananthapuram: An unusual local body elections are here upon us. The State Election Commission has issued detailed guidelines, several in light of the Covid pandemic, for all involved in the process from the campaigning stage to declaration of results in mid-December.

Voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are undergoing quarantine, should apply for postal ballots at least three days before the polling, the EC announced.

The application for the postal ballot has to be submitted before the returning officer. Doctor’s certificate is mandatory. Once the application is received, the postal ballot paper will be sent to the voter by post.

After casting the vote, the postal ballot should be sent to the returning officer through relative or by post. The postal ballots can be sent till the morning of the counting day.

The ballot will be placed in several envelopes to maintain secrecy. The government will issue specific guidelines on how to send postal ballots by post to the houses of voters who are tested Covid positive.

Considering the delay in the distribution of postal items currently, the Election Commission has allowed relatives of voters to submit the postal ballot.

Can voters use PPE?

However, no decision has been taken on allowing voters who test positive for Covid a day or two before the polling. The health department has told the Election Commission that it was ready to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for such people to cast votes. However, the voters will have to be convinced to wear the kits. Besides, additional time will have to be given to wear the kit.

The poll watchdog said all such logistical issues are being considered.

Dos and dont's for candidates

Specific instructions have been issued regarding the precautions to be taken by the political parties, candidates and officials.

State Election Commission has said that the election campaign should be carried out complying fully with the Covid protocol. He warned of strict action against those violating the safety guidelines.

Candidates who test positive should stay out of campaign. Once tested negative, they will be allowed to campaign complying strictly with the instructions of the health department.

The Commission has not made Covid test mandatory for candidates. Only five persons including the candidate have been allowed to visit houses as part of the campaign.

The Commission will provide face shield, mask , gloves and sanitisers to the poll officials.

Three persons at a time in each booth

Only three voters will be allowed in a polling booth at a time. Social distancing norms should be strictly complied with in queues outside the polling booths. All voters who arrive at the booth within the prescribed time will be given the opportunity to cast their votes.

No separate time for senior citizens

The Election Commission also said that separate time has not been earmarked for senior citizens to cast their votes. It will be ideal if senior citizens come out to vote between 1 pm and 2.30 pm when there is less rush in polling booths, it suggested.

Webcasting at sensitive booths

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the poll body would arrange for webcasting in sensitive booths.

If required, videography will also be arranged in these booths. The list of sensitive booths is not available at the moment. The state police chief has informed that the list would be given out soon after it is received from district SPs. The police deployment will be based on the formula; one police personnel for each both. If required the number of cops will be increased, he stated.