Manjeshwaram MLA Kamaruddin arrested over investment fraud

Kasaragod: Manjeshwaram MLA M C Kamaruddin of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been arrested over an investment fraud. It has been alleged that several people who invested in a gold jewellery business run by the legislator and party colleague T K Pookoiya Thangal were cheated of their hard-earned money.

An investigation had commenced son after several cases were registered by people who were duped.

"We have secured enough evidence to arrest him," ASP Vivek Kumar said a little while before arresting Kamaruddin on Saturday.

As reported earlier Kamaruddin and Thangal have been suspected of defrauding around Rs 100 crore of several people who had invested in Fashion Gold International, a jewellery business run by them. Kamaruddin was the Chairman and Pookoya Thangal the Managing Director of the firm.

They were booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code after over two dozen complaints were received in the Chandera and the Kasaragod police stations.