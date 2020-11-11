ED custodial period ends today; NCB likely to seek Bineesh's custody

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to seek custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri when he is produced before the Special Court here at the end of his custodial period with the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

The NCB wants Bineesh's custody to find out whether the money used by drug racket accused Anoop Mohammad belonged to him. Earlier Anoop had given a statement that he was only a benami.

In the event of NCB not seeking his custody, Bineesh might be sent to judicial custody. Even though Bineesh had submitted his bail plea on November 6, the court made it clear that the application cannot be entertained without the questioning getting over.

Bineesh has been remanded three times in ED custody for a period of 14 days. As his business partner Abdul Latheef did not turn up, the agency could not question the duo together. Latheef is understood to have gone into hiding to escape possible arrest.

Bineesh who was questioned at the Shantinagar office on Tuesday was brought to Cubbon Park police station in the night. He was arrested by ED on October 29 in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bineesh and Anoop

Customs to examine documents produced by Jaleel

The report prepared by the investigating officials based on the questioning of higher education minister K T Jaleel in connection with the import of Quran, will be submitted to the higher officials. The report will be submitted after examining the documents and details related to the two foreign trips made by Jaleel.