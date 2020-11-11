Thiruvananthapuram: The police have refuted a sensational claim made by filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan about the death of his relative last week.

The police have said that the post-mortem had found nothing unusual about the death of Sandhya, a 40-year-old Neyyattinkara woman.

Sanal had raised suspicions about her death and made serious allegations in a Facebook post the other day. He said that he suspected that Sandhya was a victim of the organ trade mafia.

Inspector P Sreekumaran Nair said that Sandhya could have died due to COVID-19. He further said that the authorities of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has informed that this can be ascertained only after chemical tests.

Fears of unnatural death arose as her family claimed that Sandhya had discreetly sold her liver two years ago. However, the police, quoting the report, said that the liver was of normal size in the dead body.

For liver transplant surgery, only a part of the liver is taken from the donor. The liver would then grow and attain its normal size. This could be the reason why there was nothing unusual about the size. Other organs, including the kidney, were in their natural state. The police also said that there was nothing unusual about the marks found on the body that were pointed out by Sanal.

Sandhya died on November 7. Her post-mortem was held on Tuesday evening. The body will be cremated as per the COVID-19 protocol.

Her brother had asked for a postmortem suspecting foul play.