'Dad taught us value of organ donation,' says son of brain-dead Idukki man who saves five lives

Just days after the family of a Kottayam youth, who was declared brain dead, donated his vital organs, a similar touching, yet heartrending incident has been reported from Ernakulam.

"PM Suresh, 46, of Vandanmedu in Idukki district, will live through five individuals," posted Kerala's Health Minister Veena George on Facebook.

The liver, kidneys, and cornea from both eyes have been harvested for donation through Mrithasanjeevani - Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS), of the Kerala government, informed the minister, who lauded the bereaved family members for showing such courage.

Suresh, who was employed as a loading worker at Vandanmedu had slipped and fallen to a depth while at work on September 24. He had sustained head injuries and was shifted to the Rajagiri Hospital in Ernakulam. He was declared brain dead.

"His wife Bindu Suresh, children Ajeesh, 22, Vineesh, 19, and Veena, 17, came forward with the decision to donate voluntarily," said the minister.

Suresh's son Vineesh, who is a hotel management student, reportedly told the minister that his father had told them about the value of organ donation.

The liver will be donated to a "super urgent" patient at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram who is critically ill. The kidneys have been donated to patients at Kottayam Medical College and Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

"All necessary steps have been taken for the smooth transportation of the organs. The police have opened a green channel as told by the chief minister," said the minister.

Last week, a 25-year-old Kottayam-native Navis had infused life in seven after his family consented for multiple-organ donation.