Balabhaskar's death: Kalabhavan Sobi's statement false, concludes polygraph test

Thiruvananthapuram: The polygraph test has found that the statement given by Kalabhavan Sobi in connection with violinist Balabhaskar's death was false.

The person, who Sobi claimed to have seen at the site of the accident, was found to be in Bengaluru at that time. Earlier Sobi had told the investigating officials that he had seen gold smuggling racket member Rubin Thomas near the accident site. The statement that Balabhaskar's car was attacked before it met with the accident, was also found to be false.

Arjun's statement that Balabhaskar was behind the wheels at the time of the accident has also been found to be untrue.

The car in which Balabhaskar and his family were travelling, had met with the accident on the national highway near CRPF Pallipuram camp on September 25, 2018. Balabahskar and his daughter died in the accident while wife Lakshmi sustained serious injuries.

Kalabhavan Sobi had given a statement that he saw Balabhaskar's vehicle being attacked before the mishap while he was driving along the same stretch on that day. The CBI says more clarity can be had on this statement through narco analysis test.

The relatives of the violinist became suspicious about the mishap after Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu who were the organizers of Balabhaskar's musical events, were arraigned as accused in a case pertaining to gold smuggling at the airport. Arjun who was with Balabhaskar at the time of the accident, had retracted from his statement that he was behind the wheels at that time and this had generated further suspicion in the minds of relatives.

Arjun maintained that Balabhaskar was behind the wheels.

Even though Sobi had told the crime branch that while driving by the mishap site on that day he had seen some persons moving around in suspicious circumstances, the probe didn’t go further in this direction. Subsequently Directorate of Revenue Intelligence showed some photographs of gold smugglers to Sobi and he identified one person.

The DRI had carried out a probe after confirming that some people found there at the time when Balabhaskar's vehicle met with the accident, were linked to gold smuggling. CBI was also going ahead with the probe based on Sobi's statement.

Meanwhile, Kalabhavan Sobi said he would initiate legal action if CBI tells the court that his disclosures in connection with Balabhaskar’s case are false. The CBI should say at what stage he refused to cooperate with the polygraph test, he added.