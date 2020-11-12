Local body polls | Notification from today, candidates start filing nominations

Thiruvananthapuram: The issue of notification by the State Election Commission for the local bodies’ poll to be held on December 8, 10 and 14 begins on Thursday.

The nomination papers will be accepted from today, Nov 12, onwards. The nominations will be accepted between 11 am to 3 pm on all working days till November 19.

Reports say candidates have started arriving at the designated offices to file the nominations.

Dos for candidates

The process of filing of nominations will take place complying strictly with the Covid safety protocol. Only three persons including the candidate will be allowed entry into the office of returning officer. Only one candidate will be allowed to enter the hall at a time.

The candidate can use only one vehicle while coming to file the nomination. No procession will be allowed.

Those from containment zones or in quarantine centers will have to inform the returning officer about their nomination in advance.

If a candidate is Covid positive or under surveillance, nomination papers can be sent through the proposer.

Furnish social media, email details

The details to be submitted by the candidates have been amended. Hereafter, they need to submit to the electoral authorities the phone number, e-mail, social media account and PAN number. The details of the candidate's family property and dues as well as source of income should be made clear.

Any information about cases under trial, conviction if any, should also be submitted.

The form 2 A has been amended by adding transgender along with male and female.

Postal vote for those under quarantine

Doctor's certificates will be required for people testing positive for Covid and those under quarantine in order to cast postal votes in the local body polls. Those who wish to cast postal ballots should submit an application three days in advance. The postal department will make the postal ballot available at their home.

The authorities are examining the possibility of returning the cast ballot by post to the returning officer or through one of the relatives.

Detailed rules in this regard will be published next week.

123 representatives disqualified

As many as 123 members of local bodies in Kerala have been disqualified under the anti-defection law. The list of disqualified members has been posted on the State Election Commission website ; www.sec.kerala.gov.in .

The disqualification is for six years from the day of the issuance of order.

Supplementary voters list published

The electoral registration officers of local bodies have published the supplementary voters list. The details will be made available from Nov 12.