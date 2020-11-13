Vigilance seizes three iPhones gifted by Unitac MD

Thiruvanathapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has confiscated three of the seven iPhones that were provided by Unitac MD Santosh Eapen to the UAE Consulate on the instructions of Swapna Suresh.

The iPhones confiscated by the Vigilance are the ones distributed as part of the UAE Consulate's lucky draw.

A Vigilance team came to the secretariat to seize one iPhone received by an assistant protocol officer. This phone was in the custody of the additional secretary of the housekeeping department. The assistant protocol officer had handed over the phone in the wake of the gold smuggling case.

The iPhones received by a former contract employee of UAE Consulate and an Air Arabia employee through the lucky draw have also been seized by vigilance.

Of the remaining four iPhones, one is with Santosh Eapen and it is priced at Rs 99,000. Earlier, Eapen had given a statement that one of the iPhones costing Rs 1.10 lakh was given to the UAE Consul General. Another one priced at Rs 99,000 was gifted to former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M Sivasankar by Swapna.

Though six have been accounted for one is yet to be traced. According to the investigating officials, even the sim card has not been inserted in the missing iPhone yet. It could have been taken abroad or not used even once, concluded the officials.

Life Mission graft case

Meanwhile, the Vigilance is all set to file a plea in the court to question Sivasankar based on Swapna's recent statement that Sivasankar was aware about the kickbacks in the Life Mission deal and that the money received was stashed in the locker.

It will also examine the trip sheets and other documents related to the vehicles belonging to the Life Mission.

The Vigilance director has forwarded a file containing the investigation team's recommendation for evaluating the structural strength of Wadakancherry flats.

Life Mission CEO questioned again

A Vigilance team has recorded the statement of Life Mission CEO U V Jose yet again. This is the second time that the Vigilance is taking the statement of the official in connection with the irregularities in awarding the building contract of Wadakkanchery flats. The Vigilance team reached Jose's office at the Kerala Secretariat and recorded his statement.

Jose had earlier given a statement saying that he was not aware of anything and Sivasankar was in charge of everythig related to the project.

Sivasankar has been arraigned as the fifth accused in the Vigilance case over corruption in the Life Mission deal.