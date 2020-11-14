26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Saturday, death toll now 1,848

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Saturday.
They are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Raveendran Nair (68) from Thiruvallam
Surendran (55) from Alangode
Gangadharan (62) from Muthuvila
Sudarshanan (53) from Rasalpuram
Kollam
Ayyappan Pillai (74) from Umayanallur
Subayyan (60) from Kavanad
Alappuzha
Rajappan (67) from Karokkaveli
Shamsuddin (70) from Palathundi
Kottayam
Syed Sulaiman (54) from Veloor
Varkey George (94) from Kottayam
Sugathan (68) from Thikkoy
Puppy (82) from Kottayam
Thankamma Joseph (70) from Changanassery
Thankamma (62) from Mooledam
Idukki
Mathew (52) from Cheruthoni
Thrissur
Devayani (61) from Venkidang
Kunji (90) from Kalur
Jubairia (62) from Chavakkad
Lilly (78) from Paravathani
Velayudhan (78) from Chetupuzha
Malappuram
Nabeesa (54) from Kavanur
Radhamma (80) from Thenjipalam
Abdul Aziz (52) from Kunnummalpotti
Hamsakoya (69) from Vallikunnu North
Siddique (68) from Peeyumkadavu
Beevi (67) from Valancherry
With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,848.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.