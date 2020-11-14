26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Saturday, death toll now 1,848

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Saturday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Raveendran Nair (68) from Thiruvallam

Surendran (55) from Alangode

Gangadharan (62) from Muthuvila

Sudarshanan (53) from Rasalpuram

Kollam

Ayyappan Pillai (74) from Umayanallur

Subayyan (60) from Kavanad

Alappuzha

Rajappan (67) from Karokkaveli

Shamsuddin (70) from Palathundi

Kottayam

Syed Sulaiman (54) from Veloor

Varkey George (94) from Kottayam

Sugathan (68) from Thikkoy

Puppy (82) from Kottayam

Thankamma Joseph (70) from Changanassery

Thankamma (62) from Mooledam

Idukki

Mathew (52) from Cheruthoni

Thrissur

Devayani (61) from Venkidang

Kunji (90) from Kalur

Jubairia (62) from Chavakkad

Lilly (78) from Paravathani

Velayudhan (78) from Chetupuzha

Malappuram

Nabeesa (54) from Kavanur

Radhamma (80) from Thenjipalam

Abdul Aziz (52) from Kunnummalpotti

Hamsakoya (69) from Vallikunnu North

Siddique (68) from Peeyumkadavu

Beevi (67) from Valancherry

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,848.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.