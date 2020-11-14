Actress assault case | Ganesh Kumar's aide booked for threatening approver

Kasaragod: The Bekal police here in northern Kerala have registered a case against the office secretary of K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, on the charges of threatening a Bekal resident who had turned an approver in the 2017 actress kidnapping and assault case.

The police report filed before the Hosdurg court names Pathanapuram MLA’s secretary Pradeep Kumar as an accused.

Pradeep is a resident of Kotathala in Kollam district.

Manorama News had released the copy of the report.

Police state Pradeep had gone to Kasargod pretending to be the clerk of the lawyer engaged by actor Dileep who is an accused in the case.

Pradeep reached Bekal in Kasargod on January 24, 2020. After taking a room in a hotel at Kanhangad, he met a relative of Vipin Lal, an approver in the case, at a jewelry shop in Kasaragod. He demanded that Vipin should give a statement in Dileep's favour.

Subsequently, Pradeep stayed in the hotel in Kanhangad. After four days, Pradeep called Vipin over the phone. When Vipin did not yield, Pradeep left Kasaragod. Months later in September, Vipin started receiving threatening letters.

Based on Vipin's complaint, the Bekal police registered a case and after one-and-a half months the probe concluded that it was Pradeep who tried to influence the witness.

The CCTV footage of an autorickshaw driver in Kanhangad also proved handy for the police.

Vipin said the findings of the police probe was an answer to the actor’s fans who branded his complaint as fake and tried to indulge in character assassination.

It was Vipin who wrote a letter from jail on behalf of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, demanding 'quotation amount' in the actor assault case. Later he turned an approver in the case, i.e., serving as a witness for the prosecution. Hence Vipin's statement is extremely crucial during the trial of the sensational case.