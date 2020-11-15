Controversies affect administration: Files moving at snail’s pace

Thiruvananthapuram: With just months left for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to complete its tenure, controversies have affected the administration. The movement of files is at a snail's pace at the Secretariat.

Senior officials are reluctant to take decisions on strategic issues.

As the model code of conduct has come into force ahead of the local body polls, no transfers or appointments are possible either. A slump is generally witnessed in the administrative front during the last six months of most governments. Due to the controversies and financial crisis, it has emerged much earlier this time.

Though attempts are being made to regularise some people who secured back-door appointments to certain institutions of the Education Department and Youth Welfare Board, the departmental secretaries have refused to give in. One such secretary, who refused to oblige, was relieved from the charge recently.

After seeking the opinion of the Law and Finance departments, the files for regularising the back-door appointments reach the Administrative department. Subsequently, the cabinet has to approve. But secretaries of certain departments have been strictly following the norms, scuttling the government’s move.

All officials, including the IAS officers, are wary that they could be cornered if they take unlawful decisions and the ruling front changes. Therefore, even those decisions that can be taken at the official-level is being sent for the minister's approval.

The files in the Home and Prison departments, which are under the chief minister, are getting delayed by up to 1.5 months. Those files, that were delayed by just 1 week earlier, are now moving at a slow pace. Normally, posts left vacant in the Secretariat due to retirement are filled via promotions in the beginning of the next month itself. But the promotion order to fill the vacancy in October was issued after a delay of 13 days.