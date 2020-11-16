Kerala records 19 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,888

Kerala recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,888.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Mahesh (39) from Varkala

Nissan (84) from Kulathummal

Rajan Pillai (60) from Chirayinkeezhu

Appu (82) from Chullimanoor

Sheeja (50) from Madavoor

Kollam

Anilkumar (42) from Thevanur

Sushila (56) from Sadanandapuram

Idukki

Mathew Joseph (65) from Peermade

Ernakulam

Dr R Sivakumar (61) from Kochi

K Appu (75) from Pushpa Nagar

V A Joseph (70) from Palluruthy

Mohan Suresh (51) from Eloor

Palakkad

Beefathima (70) from Palakkad

Malappuram

Alavi Kutty Haji (70) from Malappuram

Wayanad

Sara Beevi (55) from Muttil

Kannur

Rini Haridasan (29) from Kannur

Chirutty (79) from Thuvakkunnu

Aboobacker (59) from Panur

Vincent Francis from Thalassery

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.