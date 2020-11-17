Now, NCB takes Bineesh Kodiyeri into custody

Bengaluru: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has taken Bineesh Kodiyeri into custody as part of the probe into a drug seizure in Karnataka. Bineesh, the younger son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been remanded till November 25 affter the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the drug seizure.

NCB officers on Tuesday took Bineesh to their office for questioning from the Parappanna Agrahara jail where has been housed. If the NCB too books him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it would be difficult for him to get bail.

The ED in Bengaluru had arrested Bineesh on October 29 after three youths – Anoop Muhammed, Rijesh Raveendran and Kannada actor Anikha – were arrrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The central agency had alleged that Bineesh had close connection with drug peddler Mohammed Anoop arrested by them and the hotel Anoop was operating in Bengaluru was Bineesh's Benami property.

The probe agency had also charged Bineesh with transferring huge amounts of money into Anoop's bank account.

Since Bineesh was taken into custody by the central agency, opposition parties have been up in arms clamouring for Balakrishnan's resignation as the CPM state chief. Balakrishnan relinquished the post on November 13, though the CPI(M) in a statement maintained that he had sought leave for further treatment.