Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 1,969

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 1,969. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Gomathi Ammal (98) Nedumangad

Suresh Kumar (56) from Venganur

Asma Beevi (75) from Tholikkode

Alappuzha

Manthakini (90) from Kanjirathara

Kottayam

Remani Thankachan (62) from Chingavanam

Alice John (89) from Melukavu

Ernakulam

K Madhavan (74) from Asokapuram

T M Yusaf (52) from Perumattom

Thrissur

Lonappan (82) from Kanimangalam

Savithri (82) from Thrissur

Raghunandan (78) from Chittada

Nisha (35) from Adattu

Malappuram

Amina (74) from Thavanoor

Ramaswamy (89) from Manjeri

Shekharan (78) from Tirur

Shakthi Das (72) from Chunkathara

Musthafa (44) from Klari

Koppu (85) from Pathiramkode

Sethumadhavan (62) from Nilambur

Hussain (80) from Ponnani

Kozhikode

Kalyani Amma (72) from Kadiyangad

Soumini (74) from Chelannur

Ajith Kumar (48) from Chelannur

Fathima (82) from Kallayi

Kanna Panicker (90) from Kozhikode

Kannur

Hakkim (65) from Cheruthazham

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.