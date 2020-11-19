ED pressuring her to name CM, says audio clip said to be of Swapna

Thiruvananthapuram: A voicemail said to be that of Swapna Suresh has come out in which serious allegations have been made against the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the voicemail message, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is forcing Swapna, one of the main accused in the sensational Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, to give a statement against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It said that she was not being allowed to read and verify the statement she has made.

In the voicemail, it is said that the ED had promised to make her an approver if she named the chief minister in her statement. This was revealed by a private web portal on Wednesday night.

According to the audio clip, the papers containing her statement were turned over very fast when she was going through them and she was asked to sign on them.

It alleges that the investigating officers were compelling her to make a statement saying that she had gone to Dubai with M Sivasankar to make financial deals on behalf of the chief minister.

According to the voicemail, the lawyer told Swapna that the ED, in its report submitted in the court, has alleged that she had gone to the UAE with Sivasankar to make financial negotiations for the CM.

Sivasankar is the chief minister’s former principal secretary, who has been suspended after his links to Swapna Suresh and others accused in the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case emerged.

According to the voicemail, Swapna said she would not make any such statement, but the ED officials were putting pressure on her saying they would come to the jail again.

If the audio message is genuine, it would confirm the government's allegation that this was a politically motivated inquiry targeting the chief minister. But it is not clear if the voicemail is that of Swapna and, if yes, then to whom was she speaking.

Swapna is allowed to see some people, including her lawyer, and to make phone calls from the prison. According to the prison department, the voicemail could have been recorded during one such phone call.

According to preliminary information, Swapna Suresh, who is in jail in the gold smuggling case, had made a phone call only once. She is being interrogated at the Attakulangara Jail by Customs officials.

Jail DIG Rishiraj Singh said that the police cyber cell would check whether the audio recording released in the name of Swapna Suresh was fake. The southern DIG has been directed to submit the investigation report on Thursday itself.