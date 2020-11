Thodupuzha: Veteran Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph's son Joe Joseph passed away in Thodupuzha on Friday. He was 34.

Jose, a differently-abled person, was undergoing treatment for some heart disease at a private hospital where he died.

Dr Santhamma is his mother and he has three siblings Appu, Yamuna and Antony.

Joseph, a former Kerala minister, represents Thodupuzha constituency in the state assembly.