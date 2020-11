Kottayam: Kerala recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 2,022. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Sarojini (82) from Vellayani

Gerad (74) from Tirupuram,

Sinu (42) from Karikakam

Subramanian (68) from Pallithura

Nalini (57) from Kanjirampara

Sarojini (65) from Kottakal

Sisupalan (61) from Pachallur

Kollam

Nazirath (47) from Kollam Vadakkumbagom

Alappuzha

Sasidharan Pillai (75) from Avalukunnu

John Chandy (65) from Viyyapuram

Naseema (66) from Alappuzh

Thankamma (80) from Kayamkulam

Satheesan (60) from Muhamma

Kottayam

Sadasivan (59) from Changanassery

Biju Mathew (54) from Kottayam

Thrissur

M P Anthony (80) from Nadathara

Palakkad

Shahul Hameed (58) from Palakkad

Balakrishnan (85) from Lakkidi

Kunhiraman (74) from Punchapadam

Malappuram

Seidalikutty (63) from Manjeri

Basheer (43) from Kakkov

Kozhikode

Ahmed Haji (75) from Kuravan Thuruthi

T P Abdullakutty (84) from Narikkuni

Modiu (65) from Vilupilly

K Raveendranath (72) from West Hill

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.