Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Court orders cops to file case against Arya, Sachin Dev

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 03:47 PM IST
HL Yadhu, Arya Rajendran. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A court has issued an order to file a case against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev. The directive follows a complaint filed by KSRTC driver HL Yadhu, alleging misconduct by Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband Sachin Dev, the Mayor's brother Arvind, his wife Arya, and an acquaintance. Thiruvananthapuram's First Class Judicial Magistrate Court 3 has instructed the Cantonment Police to initiate legal proceedings against them.

Yadhu's petition accuses the individuals of obstructing official duties, unlawful detention, and indecency. The court has forwarded the complaint to the police for further action. KSRTC driver Yadhu chose to pursue legal recourse by approaching the court after his attempt to file a police complaint proved unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the police are actively investigating the case of the missing memory card from the CCTV system on the bus. The police have collected relevant documents from the KSRTC workshop in Pappanamcode where the cameras were installed. In the forthcoming days, statements will be recorded from the bus drivers, including Yadhu, and conductors who were on duty during the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA