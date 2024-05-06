Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Court orders cops to file case against Arya, Sachin Dev

Thiruvananthapuram: A court has issued an order to file a case against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev. The directive follows a complaint filed by KSRTC driver HL Yadhu, alleging misconduct by Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband Sachin Dev, the Mayor's brother Arvind, his wife Arya, and an acquaintance. Thiruvananthapuram's First Class Judicial Magistrate Court 3 has instructed the Cantonment Police to initiate legal proceedings against them.



Yadhu's petition accuses the individuals of obstructing official duties, unlawful detention, and indecency. The court has forwarded the complaint to the police for further action. KSRTC driver Yadhu chose to pursue legal recourse by approaching the court after his attempt to file a police complaint proved unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the police are actively investigating the case of the missing memory card from the CCTV system on the bus. The police have collected relevant documents from the KSRTC workshop in Pappanamcode where the cameras were installed. In the forthcoming days, statements will be recorded from the bus drivers, including Yadhu, and conductors who were on duty during the incident.