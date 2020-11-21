'End' button replaces NOTA in local body polls

For those who don't want to vote for any candidate and yet exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming local body polls, need not feel disappointed over the non-availability of NOTA option.

They will have an opportunity to exercise NOTA like options. All they need to do is press the "END" button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

NOTA option is available on the EVM for voters who are not interested in any of the candidates in the fray in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. But if voters are not interested in voting for any candidate in the grama panchayat, block panchayat and district panchayat polls they can return after pressing the "END" button.

There is an opportunity to press the END button after casting a vote to the preferred candidate. If the voter does not press the End button, the polling official should press it to set the EVM.

Each ballot unit will have the names of 15 candidates and their symbols. The END button will be at the last. Though there will be two ballot units if the number of candidates goes above 15, the END button will be only in the first unit.

The single post machines used in Municipality and Corporation elections will not have the "END” button. However, if the voter returns from the booth without voting after indelible ink is applied on his index finger that will be registered by the poll officials.