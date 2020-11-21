Tackling cybercrime: Governor gives nod to Kerala Police Act amendment

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave his assent to amendment to the Kerala Police Act. The Governor signed the ordinance in this regard.

The Government of Kerala had proposed the addition of Section 118(A) to the Act to effectively protect women and children from cyberattacks.

Under the amended provision, the law stipulates either imprisonment up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who create/produce, publish or disseminate content through any means with the intention of intimidating, insulting or defaming any person.

The state government brought in the amendment after the Supreme Court had earlier repealed Section 66(A) of the IT Act 2000 and Section 118(D) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 on the ground that it was against freedom of expression. The state noted that with the apex court’s repeal of the law had left it virtually ineffective in dealing with cases of cyberattack.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the Governor urging him not to give his assent to the bill. The party was of the opinion that the amendment was a way to obliterate an SC verdict. But the state government noted that cyber-attack cases were on the rise. A case involving dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi had garnered public attention in the recent past.