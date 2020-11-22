Kerala recorded 5,254 more new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The cases were detected as 48,015 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, State Health Minister K K Shailaja informed in a press release.

The state reported 6,227 recoveries too.



The death toll due to the virus infection rose to 2,049 as 27 people succumbed to the disease.

District-wise positive cases

Malappuram 796

Kozhikode 612

Thrissur 543

Ernakulam 494

Palakkad 468

Alappuzha 433

Thiruvananthapuram 383

Kottayam 355

Kollam 314

Kannur 233

Idukki 220

Pathanamthitta 169

Wayanad 153

Kasaragod 81