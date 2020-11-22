Kerala recorded 5,254 more new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The cases were detected as 48,015 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, State Health Minister K K Shailaja informed in a press release.
The state reported 6,227 recoveries too.
The death toll due to the virus infection rose to 2,049 as 27 people succumbed to the disease.
District-wise positive cases
Malappuram 796
Kozhikode 612
Thrissur 543
Ernakulam 494
Palakkad 468
Alappuzha 433
Thiruvananthapuram 383
Kottayam 355
Kollam 314
Kannur 233
Idukki 220
Pathanamthitta 169
Wayanad 153
Kasaragod 81