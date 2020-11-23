After ED, Customs too to arrest Sivasankar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Customs team probing the diplomatic gold smuggling case has got the nod to arrest suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Kerala chief minister, M Sivasankar.

The development came following a petition filed by the Customs investigators in the Ernakulam district court. In its petition, they argued there was sufficient evidence to prove Sivasankar's role in the case.

In response, the court granted permission for his arrest. It will be registered at the Ernakulam district jail at Kakkanad.

Sivasankar is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being booked on charges of money laundering linked to the gold smuggling racket.

Earlier, the ED had conveyed to the court that the IAS officer could even be the mastermind of the gold smuggling operation.

The Customs had busted the smuggling in early July. A subsequent probe had revealed Sivasankar's links to key members of the racket.