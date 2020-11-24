Kerala records 24 more COVID deaths, toll rises to 2,095

Kerala recorded 24 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the offical toll to 2,095.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuam
Alice, 64, from Punnamoodu
Vincent Raj, 63, from Pazhayakada
Mohammad Hussain, 65, from Pathamkallu
Indira, 65, from Varkala
Kollam
Narayana Pillai, 86, from Umayanallur
Vijayan, 60, from Karunagapally
Alappuzha
Gopinath, 90, from Chungam
Krishnadas, 67, from Cherthala
A M Basheer, 76, from Alappuzha
Kuttan, 62, from Kuthiyathodu
Thankappan, 85, from Cherthala
Madhavan Pillai, 70, from Kuttanad
Devaki, 62, from Chingoli
Kottayam
Mercy Thomas, 40, from Pala
Jayani, 48, from Kunnam
Ernakulam
Nabeesa, 75, from Edavanad
K K Krishnankutty, 62, from Talakkod
Palakkad
Sulaiman, 48, from Nattukal
Parukutty, 78, from Kizhakkumpuram.
Thrissur
Lonappan, 75, from Erumappetti
John, 72, from Kaipamangalam
Lonappan, 72, from Vellanikkara
Malappuram
Unnoli, 61, from Malappuram
Kannur
Safia, 60, from Payyannur