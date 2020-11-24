Kerala records 24 more COVID deaths, toll rises to 2,095

Kerala recorded 24 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the offical toll to 2,095.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuam

Alice, 64, from Punnamoodu

Vincent Raj, 63, from Pazhayakada

Mohammad Hussain, 65, from Pathamkallu

Indira, 65, from Varkala

Kollam

Narayana Pillai, 86, from Umayanallur

Vijayan, 60, from Karunagapally

Alappuzha

Gopinath, 90, from Chungam

Krishnadas, 67, from Cherthala

A M Basheer, 76, from Alappuzha

Kuttan, 62, from Kuthiyathodu

Thankappan, 85, from Cherthala

Madhavan Pillai, 70, from Kuttanad

Devaki, 62, from Chingoli

Kottayam

Mercy Thomas, 40, from Pala

Jayani, 48, from Kunnam

Ernakulam

Nabeesa, 75, from Edavanad

K K Krishnankutty, 62, from Talakkod

Palakkad

Sulaiman, 48, from Nattukal

Parukutty, 78, from Kizhakkumpuram.

Thrissur

Lonappan, 75, from Erumappetti

John, 72, from Kaipamangalam

Lonappan, 72, from Vellanikkara

Malappuram

Unnoli, 61, from Malappuram

Kannur

Safia, 60, from Payyannur