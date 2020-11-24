Kerala govt revokes controversial amendment to Police Act

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to revoke a controversial amendment brought to the Police Act by way of an ordinance after it triggered a political storm and widespread censure by the civil society in general. A Cabinet meet here on Tuesday agreed upon withdrawing the ordinance which was resorted to insert Section 118A in the Act so that police could be given wide powers purportedly in a bid to curtail defamatory content against women on social media.

Now, a fresh ordinance will be issued on annullng the amendment and a file in this regard will be sent to the Governor for approval. On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the government has decided not to implement the contentious provision.

The amendment envisaged providing for up to five years jail term to those behind defamatory social media posts.

The Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance was signed by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday. In two days, the government decided to put on hold the notification issued thereafter as the move was widely deemed to be an assault on freedom of expression and media.

While the government had said it brought the amendment through an ordinance to check cyberbullying, opposition parties and even Left sympathisers have slammed it, saying it was against the freedom of speech and media.

The section stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media.

Justifying the move to bring in the ordinance, Chief Minister had said the government decided to amend the Police Act in an effort to curb widespread malicious campaigns through social media and other platforms which pose a threat to individual freedom and dignity, constitutionally ensured to citizens.

Multiple petitions in High Court

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had assured the Kerala High Court that no FIRs would be registed on the basis of the new aspect of the legislation. The government gave the assurance while a division bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, was considering a batch of petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment.

"No coercive action will be taken on the basis of the newly inserted Section 118A in the Kerala Police Act, 2011, which has been put on hold," the Additional Advocate General informed the court.

When the court pointed out that the ordinance has been issued, the government assured that no FIRs would be framed on the basis of the newly incorporated amendment.

The court recorded the government submission and adjourned the matter for Wednesday for consideration.

BJP Kerala state unit chief K Surendran and RSP leader Shibu Baby John had on Monday filed separate pleas in the High Court,challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment.

In his plea, Surendran sought to declare the newly inserted Section 118A as unconstitutional, void and inoperative and to strike down the same.He submitted that the new provision "curtails the freedom of speech and expression conferred under the Constitution of India".

Noting that even positive criticism or opinion of expression could be interpreted to be an offence under the provision, he alleged that "this is against the basic principle of the criminal justice system.

In their Public Interest Litigations, RSP leaders Shibu Baby John, N K Premachandran and A A Azeez sought to declare Section 118A as unconstitutional since it is "violative of Articles 14, 19 (1) (a) and 21 of the Constitution of India."

They submitted that Section 118A suffers from inherent and incurable vagueness.

Noting that expressions like "humiliating", "threatening" and "abusing" are not defined, they submitted that leaving such expressions to the subjective interpretation of individuals meant that even diligent and conscientious citizens cannot know with certainty whether their acts of expressions could run afoul of Section 118A.

They submitted that offences under the section have been made cognizable. So the subjective personal views and unguided interpretation by individual police officials, who are not trained to exercise judicial functions on whether a particular act constitutes an offence under Section 118A or not, would decide whether serious consequences such as arrest should follow.

Besides Surendran and Shibu Baby John, the court also received a batch of petitions challenging the controversial amendment to the Police Act.