Vigilance plea for Ebrahim Kunju's custody rejected over his poor health

Kochi: The Vigilance Court at Muvattupuzha has rejected the request of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for the custody of former Kerala PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the financial irregularities over the construction of a flyover at Palarivattom here.

The court said the custody application cannot be considered at this stage in view of his poor health. It meanwhile posted Kunju's bail application for Wednesday.

Earlier, a medical team comprising five doctors had examined the Kalamassery legislator who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

According to the doctors, his condition is serious as he is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

As part of treatment he requires to undertake regular chemotherapy. Already he has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy, the medical report states.

The medical report also states that Kunju has to be subjected to chemotherapy again on December 12.

On the basis of the report, the court decided that Kunju cannot be handed over to the vigilance team for custodial interrogation.

At the same time the prosecution has demanded that Kunju be shifted from the private hospital to Ernakulam General Hospital. The court directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer to submit an urgent report on the matter.

The court will take a decision after examining the report.