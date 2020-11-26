Kerala Govt cuts down scholarship amount for differently-abled students

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to cut down the scholarship amount for the differently-abled students, in the name of COVID-19 crisis. The local bodies have been directed to withhold the travel allowance of Rs 12,000 that were allowed for the students to travel to schools.

Now, the differently-abled students would be eligible for an annual scholarship amount of Rs 16,500 instead of Rs 28,000. Besides, a move to cut down the uniform allowance of Rs 1,500 too has been made.

Students afflicted with autism, cerebral palsy and multiple disability are given scholarships by the various local bodies. They are eligible a monthly travel allowance of Rs 1,000.

The state coordination committee for decentralized planning has decided to withhold the travel allowance as the schools remain closed due to the pandemic. This move was made after allowing the scholarship amount for the local bodies. Since the schools remain closed, most parents have been staying at home, leaving their jobs, to take care of their kids. The parents request that the government should at least consider the expenses for arranging online learning facilities for their children.

No hope for Asha Kiranam

It has been two years since the Asha Kiranam project by the social justice department, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 600 for those who take care of differently-abled children, has been stopped. The applications from April, 2018, onwards has not been considered. Currently, those who are already beneficiaries of the project hasn’t received the amount since May, 2019.